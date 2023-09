PERRYMAN, Md. — One person is dead after they were struck by a train in Perryman.

Around 6:30 p.m., a CSX train conductor reported that a person had been struck by a train near the 400 block of South Stepney Road.

Crews from the Aberdeen Fire Department and the Harford County Department of Emergency Services responded to the scene.

The person was pronounced dead on the scene.

The CSX Police and the Harford County Sheriff's Office are investigating this incident.