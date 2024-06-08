One person dead, one firefighter injured following a house fire in northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — One person is dead following a house fire in northeast Baltimore.

Authorities say it happened Saturday, just after 1 p.m., in the 1000 block of Reverdy Road. When crews arrived, they discovered flames coming from the first floor.

Crews later reported one person trapped inside the home. That person was taken to an area hospital, where they were later pronounced dead by medical staff.

One BCFD firefighter was injured while battling the fire. They were also taken to a local hospital and was later released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.