BALTIMORE — One person was found dead inside a vacant home in West Baltimore that caught fire this morning.

The Baltimore Fire Department got the call for the fire in the 2400 block of W. Franklin Street at 8:18 am. The home was unoccupied and the fire was put out in less than an hour.

Firefighters found a person dead inside the home. The cause of death is under investigation and the Baltimore Police Department is now looking into it.

No other injuries were reported.