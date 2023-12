ELKTON, Md. — A person is dead after a house fire in Elkton early Christmas morning.

Around 7:45 a.m., fire crews were called to the 300 block of Willow Drive for reports of a house fire.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, firefighters entered the home and rescued the person, but they were pronounced dead on the scene.

There's no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

More information will be released when it becomes available.