CATONSVILLE, Md. — Firefighters are on scene for a house fire in Catonsville.

Firefighters arrived at the 2500 block of Old Frederick Road for the fire.

Fire officials say the fire was quickly extinguished, but one person was found dead in the basement of the home.

Other people resided in the house, but there were no other reports of injuries.

Fire officials also say that there is not much reason to believe the fire was caused by fireworks or sparklers, but the investigation is still ongoing.