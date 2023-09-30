Watch Now
One person dead following an interstate crash in Baltimore County

Posted at 4:27 PM, Sep 30, 2023
BALTIMORE — Maryland State Police are investigating the cause of a deadly crash in Baltimore County on Saturday.

At 2:30 a.m., troopers from the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to Interstate 95 South at Chesaco Avenue for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

According to investigators, a 2019 Nissan Altima was possibly disabled in lane three when a tractor-trailer rear-ended it.

One of the passengers in the Nissan, now identified as 31-year-old Denzel Butcher, was declared dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

The other passenger, a 28-year-old man, was transported to the Shock Trauma Center for treatment. The driver and the passenger of the tractor-trailer declined medical treatment at the scene.

Following the collision, I-95 South was closed for almost five hours.

