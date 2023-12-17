Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One person dead, another wounded after attempted murder-suicide in Severn

anne arundel county police 1.jpg
File
anne arundel county police 1.jpg
Posted at 11:11 AM, Dec 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-17 11:11:37-05

SEVERN, Md. — One person is dead and another person is wounded after a shooting incident that occurred in Severn on Saturday.

Police responded to the 1800 block of Blue Jay Court for the incident, which police say was domestic-related.

The incident then prompted a barricade situation.

A male and female were later found inside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police, the female was allegedly shot by the male, and the male was found suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene, the female is expected to survive.

Police say next of kin has been notified.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices