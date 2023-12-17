One person dead, another wounded after attempted murder-suicide in Severn

SEVERN, Md. — One person is dead and another person is wounded after a shooting incident that occurred in Severn on Saturday.

Police responded to the 1800 block of Blue Jay Court for the incident, which police say was domestic-related.

The incident then prompted a barricade situation.

A male and female were later found inside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police, the female was allegedly shot by the male, and the male was found suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene, the female is expected to survive.

Police say next of kin has been notified.