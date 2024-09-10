Watch Now
One person dead after three-vehicle crash in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the intersection of Edgewood Road and Bay Ridge Road for the crash.

Officers later learned that a Jeep Wrangler and Ford Escape were stopped at the intersection when a Cadillac 4S struck both vehicles from behind.

Investigators believe the driver of the Cadillac suffered from a medical condition that caused the crash.

He later died at a local hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

