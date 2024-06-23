One person dead after three people fall into the water near the Baltimore Peninsula

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Fire and a Baltimore Police officer pulled three people from the water near the Baltimore Peninsula on Saturday.

Shortly after 5 p.m., crews responded to the 2900 block of Light Street following a report of three people submerged in the water.

According to fire officials, a BPD officer swam to two of the victims and attempted to find the third until fire crews arrived.

When fire crews arrived, they managed to pull all three victims from the water. One of them later died.

That victim was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office. Their identity has yet to be released.