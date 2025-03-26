Watch Now
One person critically injured in Owings Mills fire

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A fire leaves one person critically injured in Baltimore County. It happened in the 9800 block of Bon Haven Lane in Owings Mills Wednesday.

According to Baltimore County Fire, the flames are under control. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

