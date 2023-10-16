One Park Heights hosts first community fall festival

BALTIMORE — One community hopes to start a new fall tradition this year.

One Park Heights, a coalition of non-profit and faith-based organizations in the Park Heights neighborhood, held their first One Park Heights Fall Festival on Sunday.

The goal is to bring together the diverse Park Heights community with a free day of family fun.

There were bounce houses. face painting, magic shows, and more.

But it wasn't all just fun and games.

​"We have making soup kits that we're making for soup kitchens so the kids got to learn and get to put the soup in correctly and we have a resource fair for resources within the greater Park Heights community. We have city parks and rec out here different non-profits mentoring services; we have mental health services for everyone," Sarah Miicke, deputy director of the Baltimore Jewish Council, said.

One Park Heights says they hope to make the fall festival an annual event.