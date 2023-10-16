One Park Heights hosts first community fall festival

BALTIMORE — One community hopes to start a new fall tradition this year.
One Park Heights, a coalition of non-profit and faith-based organizations in the Park Heights neighborhood, held their first One Park Heights Fall Festival on Sunday.
The goal is to bring together the diverse Park Heights community with a free day of family fun.
There were bounce houses. face painting, magic shows, and more.
But it wasn't all just fun and games.
"We have making soup kits that we're making for soup kitchens so the kids got to learn and get to put the soup in correctly and we have a resource fair for resources within the greater Park Heights community. We have city parks and rec out here different non-profits mentoring services; we have mental health services for everyone," Sarah Miicke, deputy director of the Baltimore Jewish Council, said.
One Park Heights says they hope to make the fall festival an annual event.