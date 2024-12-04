One of Baltimore's own brings the movies back to Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md. — A beloved Hartford County movie theater is back open.

Flagship Cinemas is a Baltimore-based movie theater company that runs theaters in smaller communities.

Today owners and county leaders held a ribbon cutting at their new location on Churchville Road—where the AMC Classic used to be.

Baltimore's own founder of Flagship Cinemas tells us they purposely keep their prices low so the whole family can be in front of the silver screen.

"People no longer want traditional theater chairs," says Paul Wenger, President of Flagship Cinema. "They want powered recliners. Interesting things like being able to interact with the popcorn dispenser and fill your popcorn up the way you want."

That popcorn and sodas have limitless refills.

Movie fans who can't wait to get their hands on a tub of popcorn can pop up at a community event Flagship is throwing this Saturday.

They will have a free screening of the 2018 holiday movie the Grinch as well as free self-serve popcorn and soda samples.

The event will be from 10 to 12 noon.