One of Baltimore's best rooftop experiences is back

BALTIMORE — The Skybar at the Lord Baltimore Hotel is back. The rooftop spot will officially reopen on Thursday, May 1st, at 7:00 p.m.

Its 2025 season will see more of the same—good food and signature beverages.

One can't forget the stunning view.

Lord Baltimore Hotel LB Skybar

Skybar sits on the 19th floor of the Lord Baltimore hotel, offering a gorgeous perspective of Charm City.

It will open every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Chef Beth Dinice will be leading the path of good eats from the kitchen to the plates of guests.

“We’re thrilled to welcome guests back to LB Skybar this season,” said Sheila Wiegandt, Managing Director of the Lord Baltimore Hotel. “Whether you’re enjoying a cocktail, taking in the view, or dancing under the stars, LB Skybar remains the perfect place to experience Baltimore from above.”