'One Maryland, One Shock Trauma': Celebration honors collaboration efforts of Shock Trauma, EMS professionals

BALTIMORE — The R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center honored 85 trauma professionals and first responders on Saturday night during their 33rd annual Shock Trauma Heroes Celebration.

Those brave men and women were honored for their work saving the lives of a 59-year-old man thrown 80 feet into a motorcycle crash and a 77-year-old woman who was struck by a hit-and-run driver while she was walking near her home.

Both patients were dealing with life-threatening injuries and were able to survive due to the care of the center.

The theme of the night, 'One Maryland, One Shock Trauma, highlighted the collaboration between Shock Trauma and its emergency medical services throughout Maryland.

“One of my greatest privileges is having the opportunity to work alongside our extraordinary trauma care teams and our remarkable partners within Maryland’s EMS system,” said Thomas M. Scalea, MD, Shock Trauma’s Physician-in-Chief and the Honorable Francis X. Kelly Distinguished Professor of Trauma Surgery and Director of the Program in Trauma at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM).

Funds from the event benefited Shock Trauma's Violence Prevention Program, which provides trauma-informed care and support to patients who are injured as result of gun violence and other violent crime.

“We have had this program for over two decades, and it serves those patients who come in as victims of violent crimes or gun violence,” said Kristie Snedeker, DPT, Shock Trauma’s Vice President. “We connect those patients to the care that they need, whether it be the medical care, social services care or legal assistance to be able to help them on their journey to recovery and do our part in breaking the cycle of violence.”