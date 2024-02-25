One man killed, three injured in two-vehicle crash on Anne Arundel County

HARWOOD, Md. — One person is dead, and three others are injured Saturday following a crash in Anne Arundel County.

The two-car crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Route 468 near Muddy Creek Road at Swamp Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 1995 Ford pickup pulling a trailer was traveling south on Muddy Creek Road when a 2001 Honda Civic crossed the yellow line and struck the truck.

A passenger inside the Honda, identified as 28-year-old Justin Christopher Dabolish, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Honda, Kristen Dabolish, sustained serious injuries. She was flown to MedStar Hospital in DC, where she is listed in critical but stable condition.

Authorities say the driver and passenger of the Ford both suffered minor injuries from the collision. They were transported to the Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis.

The crash, as well as the reason for the Honda crossing over, are still under investigation.