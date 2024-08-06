One man killed in Baltimore Police involved shooting

BALTIMORE — According to Baltimore City Police, a man was killed during an officer involved shooting Monday night.

In regards to the Police Involved Shooting in the Southwest District, the media staging area has been set at West Baltimore Street at South Gilmore Street. pic.twitter.com/eySiok5PJh — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) August 6, 2024

It happened around 9:15pm at the intersection of West Baltimore and South Stricker streets.

There were no officers injured in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.