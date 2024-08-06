Watch Now
One man killed in Baltimore Police involved shooting

According to Baltimore City Police, a man was killed during an officer involved shooting Monday night. It happened around 9:15pm at the intersection of West Baltimore and South Stricker streets. There were no officers injured in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
