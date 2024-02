BALTIMORE — One man was killed following a double shooting in northeast Baltimore on Wednesday.

It happened around 9:48 p.m. in the 4400 block of Bel Air Road. Police say that two unidentified men were found shot, suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to an area hospital, where one later died from their injuries.

Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.