One man injured following shooting in Towson

Posted at 3:38 PM, Jul 21, 2024

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting in Towson that injured one man Sunday.

Police say the shooting occurred in the area of Loch Raven Boulevard and Taylor Avenue. That man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. There is no word on his condition at this time.

