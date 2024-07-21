One man injured following shooting in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting in Towson that injured one man Sunday.
Police say the shooting occurred in the area of Loch Raven Boulevard and Taylor Avenue. That man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. There is no word on his condition at this time.
BaltCoPD Detectives Hillendale shopping center investigating a report of a shooting severity of injuries, unknown at this time @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/tI4BohVfsn— manny locke (@realmannynation) July 21, 2024