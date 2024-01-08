One man in critical condition after house fire in Severn

SEVERN, Md. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a house fire in Severn on Monday morning.

Around 6:50 a.m., a call was received from a resident in the 700 block of Jennie Drive who was alerted by smoke detectors.

Once on scene, firefighters reported a fire from the basement of the home. One of the residents who was inside the home told firefighters someone was still trapped inside.

Fire crews entered the building to rescue the person, an adult male, and to extinguish the fire.

The man who was rescued was taken to a medical center in critical condition. The other two occupants of the house were treated on scene and released.

A cat was killed in the fire, all other pets did survive.

The occupant who escaped the fire said he had the cat for about 7 years, he was found in the woods.

Three adult occupants are displaced, no firefighters were injured.

48 firefighters responded and officially extinguished the fire in 45 minutes.