One man dies in East Baltimore shooting

Jacob Fisher
Posted at 9:50 PM, Mar 13, 2024
BALTIMORE — A 26-year-old man died after being shot in the chest.

The shooting happened at 8:19 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 28th Street in East Baltimore.

He was rushed to an area hospital for treatment, but he died soon after arrival.

Baltimore City Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100.

Those who want to remain anonymous may call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Anonymous online texts can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

