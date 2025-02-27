One man dies and another is taken to the hospital after a crash in White Marsh

A crash leaves one man dead and sends another to the hospital Thursday morning.

It happened at 4:40am at Pulaski Highway and Ebenezer Road.

Officers say the crash happened when a 2020 International MV607 Box Truck entered the intersection traveling north. The truck was then hit by a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado.

45-year-old Thomas Spearman, who was driving the Silverado, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the box truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.