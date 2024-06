BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday in northwest Baltimore.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. in the 3400 block of Garrison Boulevard. Authorities say two 56-year-old men were struck by a vehicle that was heading east in the area.

Both men were taken to an area hospital. Authorities say one of the men died shortly after. The other man is in critical condition but stable.

The driver stayed on the scene, said police.