One man dead following a motorcycle crash in Crownsville

Anne Arundel County Police
Posted at 3:30 PM, Jul 06, 2024

CROWNSVILLE, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that killed one person in Crownsville Saturday morning.

Authorities say it happened around 7:48 a.m. when officers were called to St. Stephens Church Road and Penderbrooke Drive for a report of a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2009 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling north on St. Stephens Church Road and crossed the center line of the roadway into oncoming traffic. The motorcycle then struck a 2014 Toyota Sequoia that was traveling south on the same road.

The driver of the Suzuki, identified as 59-year-old Gregory Hood of Shady Side, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Toyota was uninjured, according to authorities.

This crash is under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.

