One man dead, another injured after double shooting in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Southwest Baltimore.

Police say it occurred just after 6:00 pm on Monday in the 1200 block of West Baltimore Street.

One of the victims, a 44-year-old man, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The other victim, a 45-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital and is currently stable.

Police say anyone with information should contact police at 410-396-2100.

For those who would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Baltimore Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.