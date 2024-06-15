One man dead, another critical after car crashes into utility pole in Mt. Vernon neighborhood

BALTIMORE — A crash investigation is underway in the Mount Vernon neighborhood.

Just before 2:00 am Saturday morning, police were called to the intersection of E. Franklin Street and St. Paul Place for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Police say the car crashed into a BGE utility pole.

Medical personnel took the driver, a 38-year-old man, and the passenger, a 35-year-old man, to local hospitals.

The 38-year-old man later succumbed to his injuries. The 35-year-old man is currently in critical condition.

According to police, the car was traveling westbound on Orleans Street when it lost control and mounted the median that separated Orlean's eastbound and westbound travel lanes.

The car then struck the westbound curb and went airborne before striking the pole, eventually coming to a stop.

Anyone with information regarding this crash can contact police at 410-396-2606 or dial 911.