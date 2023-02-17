One Love Foundation educating teens about dating violence

BALTIMORE — February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. One nonprofit is doing its part to educate teens about this problem and how to avoid becoming a victim.

According to the CDC, one in every 12 teens reported experiencing physical dating violence in 2019. One in 12 experienced sexual dating violence.

One Love is working to change those numbers. It was founded by the family of Yeardley Love. She grew up in Towson and will killed by her boyfriend while at college in 2010.

Experts say oftentimes teens don't report the violence because they're afraid to tell family and friends. Or they aren't aware that what is happening is not okay.

"There are so many kids out there who are going through abusive relationships they have absolutely no clue," Collin McClelland, One Love Youth Leadership Coordinator, said. "They think what they're going through is completely normal, happens to everyone and this is what I saw growing up. This is how it's supposed to be."

One Love works with schools around the country to educate teens about dating violence. Boys' Latin in Baltimore became the first all-boys school in the nation to join. They have a club that meets once a week for open discussion and activities.

"Definitely when I got into the club, I definitely learned a lot more about the unhealthy signs and healthy signs of a relationship," Trace Davanzo, junior at Boys' Latin said. "I definitely think we are spreading awareness throughout the whole school."

For more information about the One Love Foundation, click here.