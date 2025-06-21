One killed, another injured in separate Fells Points attacks

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating two separate incidents that happened overnight in Fells Point.

The first happened around 2:09 a.m., in the 100 block of South Broadway in reference to a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a man with a stab wound to the body. Police say he was taken to a hospital where he later died.

A little more than hour later, police were called to investigate a walk-in shooting.

The victim told police he was in the 600 block of South Broadway when he was shot. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

"Elements of this digital story have been optimized with the assistance of AI to maximize searchability and visibility. The entirety of the story has been reported, written and verified by a journalist.