One killed, 15-year-old injured in two separate shootings in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police responded to two separate shootings Tuesday night that happened within minutes of each other.

Just after 10 p.m., a 15-year-old who had been shot walked into a local hospital to seek treatment. Police said at this time, they do not know where the teen was shot.

At 10:22 p.m., officers were called out to the area of North Conkling Street in East Baltimore for reports of gun fire. They found a man who had been shot. Medics tried to save his life but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

This would be Baltimore's 112th homicide this year, according to data provided by BPD. This time last year, the homicide number was 163.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.