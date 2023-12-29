Watch Now
One juvenile injured after shooting in Lansdowne, police say

Posted at 7:02 PM, Dec 28, 2023
LANSDOWNE, Md. — Baltimore County Police are currently on the scene of a shooting in Lansdowne.

One juvenile has been taken to a local hospital.

A police presence will remain at the 3900 block of Hollins Ferry Road.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*

