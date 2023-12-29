One juvenile injured after shooting in Lansdowne, police say

LANSDOWNE, Md. — Baltimore County Police are currently on the scene of a shooting in Lansdowne.

One juvenile has been taken to a local hospital.

A police presence will remain at the 3900 block of Hollins Ferry Road.

#BCoPD is currently on the scene of a shooting in the 3900 block of Hollins Ferry Rd, 21227. At this time one juvenile has been transported to an area hospital. Once more information becomes available we will provide it. pic.twitter.com/cRzooN6CBU — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) December 28, 2023

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*