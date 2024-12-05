One group followed another home after a road spat; two were shot, the other was beaten unconscious

ELKTON, Md. — A case of road rage leads to gunfire in Elkton.

The Cecil County Sheriff's Office says it all started on Mechanics Valley Road, around 11:15 Wednesday night.

Two groups of people traveling on the road got into some type of argument.

One followed the other home, at which time things turned physical.

According to the Sheriff's Office, one group included the homeowner and a friend.

The other involved party who followed them, was a trio made up of a 16-year-old boy, and two men, ages 18 and 22.

Investigators believe the homeowner's friend grabbed a shotgun, shooting the 18 and 22-year-old.

The teen, meanwhile, was then beaten unconscious inside the home. He's hospitalized in critical condition.

Gunshot wounds to the two men are considered non-life threatening.

So far no charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call detective Carson White at 410-996-5500 ext. 3378 or by email at carson.white@cecilsheriffmd.gov. Tips can also be submitted by calling 410-392-2180.