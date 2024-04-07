Watch Now
One firefighter injured, one man displaced following a house fire in Lochearn

Posted at 1:00 PM, Apr 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-07 13:00:37-04

LOCHEARN, Md. — One person is displaced, and one firefighter is injured following a house fire in Lochearn on Sunday.

Authorities say crews were called to a fire in the 4100 block of Villa Nova Road shortly after 1 a.m.

While battling the fire, crews reported hoarding conditions inside the home. A short time later, BGE and fire investigators were called to assist.

According to the fire department, the blaze was placed controlled around 2:40 a.m.

One man is displaced. The Red Cross is helping him.

One firefighter was transported to an area hospital for a knee injury.

