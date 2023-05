BALTIMORE — Firefighters battled a fire in a vacant building Friday evening.

Around 3:20 p.m., crews responded to reports of a fire in the 300 block of Wilham Street.

According to Baltimore Fire spokesperson Kevin Cartwright, the fire extended to the building next to it.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries as they extinguished the fire.

There were no occupants in the adjacent building.

There's no word on the cause of the fire at this time.