PARKVILLE, Md. — Firefighters were called to Parkville early Sunday morning to battle a two-alarm fire.

Just after 6:00 a.m., the fire broke out in the 9300 block of Harford Road.

Fire officials confirmed a partial building collapse, which left Harford Road closed between I-695 and Joppa Road.

Baltimore County Fire reported after 8:30 a.m. that the fire was under control.

One firefighter was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

A cause for the fire has not been determined at this time.