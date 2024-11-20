Watch Now
One ejected from car, dies, two others hospitalized in West Baltimore car accident

(Source: Raycom Media)
BALTIMORE — A two-vehicle car accident leaves one unidentified female dead along with a 41-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl hospitalized Tuesday night.

The collision happened around 9:20pm at the intersection of West Northern Parkway and Liberty Heights.

Authorities say one female was ejected from one of the cars. She would be later pronounced dead at the scene.

A 41-year-old woman and a 13-year-old who were in the other car have non-life-threatening injuries.

They were both taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The CRASH team is investigating the incident.

