One dead, two others seriously injured after two-vehicle crash on I-95

BALTIMORE — A deadly crash in Baltimore is under investigation by the Maryland Transportation Authority.

MDTA Police say the call came in just before 11:30 pm Sunday night for officers to respond to the northbound lanes of I-95 before Washington Boulevard.

Officers found a silver Toyota Yaris and black Jeep Compass were involved in a collision.

The driver of the Toyota, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers in the Toyota were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Jeep only sustained minor injuries.

Anyone who saw the crash or either of the vehicles involved before the crash should contact MDTA Police at 410-537-1207.