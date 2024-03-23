One dead, two injured following an interstate crash on I-695 near Wilkens Ave

BALTIMORE — Maryland State Police are investigating the cause of a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened Saturday morning in Baltimore County.

Authorities say that at around 8:05 a.m., troopers were called to the area of the outer loop I-695 near Wilkens Avenue because of a crash on the left shoulder.

No injuries were reported in that crash. Two truck operators were en route to assist in removing the vehicles.

Troopers on the scene were then called to investigate another collision involving a single vehicle on the inner loop in the same area.

While investigating the crash on the inner loop, authorities received a call at around 8:30 a.m. that while the tow truck was on scene with the initial outer loop crash, a minivan spun out and struck the tow truck.

The passenger of the minivan, identified as 60-year-old Sang Yoo Kang of Severn, was declared dead at the scene.

The drivers of the minivan and tow truck were injured in the collision. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The outer loop was partially closed for 3 1/2 hours and reopened just before noon.