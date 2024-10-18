One dead, two injured after multiple vehicle collision in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Fire is on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in downtown Baltimore.

According to police, a dump truck crashed into multiple vehicles and struck a building in the area of Cathedral and Centre Streets around 3:50 pm Friday.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and two other people were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The building has since been evacuated.

Multiple streets are closed to traffic at this time.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*