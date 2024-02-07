One dead, two injured after multi-vehicle crash in Laurel Tuesday night

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A crash involving four vehicles is currently under investigation.

Police responded to Route 1 in Laurel just before 9:45 pm.

According to police, a 1995 Pontiac was traveling northbound on Route 1 just north of Country Meadows Lane when, for reasons unknown, it crossed the median and struck a 2007 Pontiac Solstice that was traveling southbound.

Following the first collision, the Pontiac then struck a 2022 Hyundai Accent, and the debris from that crash struck a 2022 Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Pontiac was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two other drivers were sent to local hospitals for treatment, their conditions are unknown.

Route 1 was closed in both directions between Whiskey Bottom Road and Maier Road for four hours.