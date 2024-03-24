Watch Now
One dead, three injured in interstate crash on I-95 North

WMAR Staff
Posted at 8:18 PM, Mar 23, 2024
CECIL COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating the cause of a deadly interstate crash involving three vehicles on Saturday.

Authorities say the crash happened on I-95 North, and has one confirmed fatality.

Police say one adult is being flown by Delaware helicopter to Christiana Hospital, and two children have been flown by MSP helicopter to A.I. Du Pont Hospital for treatment.

I-95 North is currently closed at the scene of the crash.

There is no additional information at this time.

Stay tuned to WMAR for more updates.

