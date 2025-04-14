One dead, six injured after three-vehicle crash in Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police is investigating a deadly crash in Harford County.

Troopers responded to the area of eastbound Churchville Road, west of N. Stepney Road, for reports of a three-vehicle crash.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a Chevrolet Traverse was traveling west when it crossed the center lines and struck a box truck.

The impact of that crash caused the box truck to then strike a Ford transit van.

Authorities confirm the driver of the Traverse, 33-year-old Tyler Lingenfelter, died as a result of the crash.

Three juveniles who were also in the Traverse were taken to local hospitals for their injuries.

The driver of the box truck, a 55-year-old man, and the passenger, a 44-year-old woman, and the driver of the Ford transit van, a 62-year-old man, were also taken to local hospitals.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Investigators say they are unaware of why the Traverse crossed the center lines.

The investigation remains ongoing.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*