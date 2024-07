TANEYTOWN, Md. — The night of July 4th took a deadly turn following a shooting in Taneytown.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, one person was killed and several others were hurt.

It happened at 10:05 p.m. near Bear Run Road and Runnymeade Road.

The sheriff's office did not release names of the victims. They also did not announce an arrest but said they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.