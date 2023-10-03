One dead, one injured after boat collision on Susquehanna River

HARFORD COUNTY — A boat collision on the Susquehanna River in Harford County left one man dead.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, crews were called to a reported boat collision on the Susquehanna River near the Hatem Bridge.

A 16-foot boat and a 20-foot boat collided into each other, according to a Harford County Fire and EMS spokesperson.

One man aboard the 16-foot boat was pronounced dead. Another passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police is leading the investigation.