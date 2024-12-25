One man dead in early Christmas morning fire

JOPPATOWNE, Md. — A 68-year-old man is dead after a fire in Joppatowne early Christmas morning.

Firefighters got the call to the 200 block of Doncaster Rd. just before 7 a.m. and were able to put out the fire in a little under a half-hour.

Another 4-5 people have been displaced by the fire.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office is handling the death investigation, while the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is looking into the cause of the fire.

This story will be updated as more details become available.