One dead, five injured following multi-vehicle crash in Carroll County

SYKESVILLE, Md. — A deadly crash in Carroll County is currently under investigation by the Maryland State Police.

Troopers were called to the area of Maryland Route 97 south of Bartholow Road for reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

According to investigators, the driver of a Chevy Cobalt, Michael Fultz Jr., was traveling south on Route 97 and crossed the center line , crashing into three other vehicles that were traveling north.

Fultz was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of a Jeep Wrangler and his child, as well as the driver of Dodge Ram pickup truck and his child, were all seriously injured in the crash.

Another person, who was driving a Toyota Rav 4, was also seriously injured.

A post collision investigation is currently underway.

Police believe alcohol and speed were contributing factors to the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash should contact Maryland State Police at 410-386-3000.