HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A person is dead after a house fire in Harford County Tuesday morning.

Just before 11:00 a.m., firefighters responded to the 100 block of Marshall Drive in Bel Air for reports of a dwelling fire.

Officials say once they arrived, they discovered a victim inside.

Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal

The Harford County Sheriff's Office has joined the investigation, which is standard whenever a fatal fire occurs.

There's no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

This story will continue to be updated.