One dead in early morning 3-alarm fire in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The person reported missing during an early morning fire in North Baltimore has been found dead, according to Baltimore Fire.

The fire started at a rowhome on E. 38th Street, just off Greenmount Avenue.

When crews arrived on scene, one person was reported missing.

At 4:45 a.m., the fire was upgraded to 3-alarms. Crews were able to get the fire under control shortly after 5 a.m.

Officials say firefighters found the body of the missing person in the home where the fire started. No name has been released.

Three homes in total were impacted by the smoke and flames. One building had a partial ceiling collapse.

Several people are displaced and one resident was treated for minor injuries.

This is a developing story. We'll update the story as more information becomes available.