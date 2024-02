DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Dundalk last week.

On February 7, around 8:25 a.m., officers responded to a crash that happened in the 3900 block of Glenhurt Road.

Police say a 2014 Nissan Frontier was traveling on Beltzer Road when it left the roadway and struck an unoccupied detached garage.

David Flagg, 62, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This incident is still under investigation.