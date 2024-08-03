One child dead, another injured after wind gusts causes bounce house to fly onto baseball field in Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. — One child died and another child was injured after the bounce house they were playing in flew onto the field during a baseball game in Waldorf.

Officials say around 9:21 pm, a call was made from the Regency Furniture Stadium with reports that a moon bounce house had become airborne due to gusting winds while children were inside of it.

During this time, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs were playing a game.

The bounce house went about 15 to 20 feet in the air, causing the children to fall before it eventually landed on the field.

Marie Ragano

Medical personnel were already stationed at the game and were able to quickly care for the patients.

One of the patients, a 5-year-old boy from La Plata, was later pronounced dead at a Children's Hospital. The other patient suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“We extend our deepest empathy to the children and their families during this difficult time,” stated Charles County Government Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. “We thank our EMS team and the Maryland State Police for their swift actions to ensure the children received immediate care.”

The general manager of the Blue Crabs, Courtney Knichel, also released a statement:

“Our entire organization shares our condolences with the family mourning the loss of a child, and concern for the child who was injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all.”

The Blue Crabs canceled their game slated for Saturday, and are offering counseling and support to families, players, and fans who attended the game on Friday.