BALTIMORE — Authorities recovered the body of a person who fell over a jersey wall on a bridge on I-95 and I-395 in Baltimore.

According to Baltimore City Fire spokesperson Kevin Cartwright, a little after 9 a.m., there was a multi-vehicle interstate crash on I-95 and I-395.

Cartwright says it is unclear whether that person rescued was involved in the crash.

An investigation is being conducted as to the cause and the circumstances surrounding the crash.

This story is still developing.