On the prowl for history: A cat's eye look

Posted at 11:21 PM, Jun 19, 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Charlie Mazurek sits at the window of his Annapolis home, creating.

He is a history buff who leads tours in the historic city. He knows more about the bricks than anybody else.

But to get more people, especially children, involved in knowing about historic buildings, Charlie has illustrated a book called “Shop Annapolis Cats.”

The story begins when Misha accidentally goes on an adventure and discovers something wonderful underground.

Ten cats and a mouse treat historic preservation like we have never seen before.

Mazurek is a baker, a painter, an author, he sews, and he is truly a renaissance man when it comes to our history.

For more information, click here.

